Authorities Seize Illegal Firearms and Drugs in Upper Egypt

In an extensive crackdown across Asyut, Aswan, and Damietta, the General Security Sector, in a coordinated effort to combat crime and local law enforcement, intensified security operations targeting illegal drug trade, firearms possession, and unlicensed ammunition, in addition to apprehending fugitives wanted for executing court rulings.

While conducting an operation, security forces seized 24 illegal firearms, in Asyut, including nine automatic rifles, 20 shotguns, and 23 locally manufactured weapons, along with a cache of ammunition of varying calibers. Authorities apprehended 24 suspects, ten of whom had prior criminal records.

In another crackdown on drug trafficking in Asyut, officers reported seven cases that led to the confiscation of 5.27 kilograms of hashish and 2.1 kilograms of cannabis, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals, five of whom also had criminal histories.

In Aswan, authorities reported four cases of drug trafficking that led to the seizure of 7.3 kilograms of hashish, 5.5 kilograms of cannabis, and a quantity of heroin. Four suspects were arrested, two of whom had prior criminal records. Furthermore, law enforcement executed 803 various court rulings in the region.

In Damietta, security forces reported three cases involving drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, leading to the seizure of 7.1 kilograms of hashish, 15 kilograms of cannabis, 6 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, and a quantity of heroin.

Authorities confiscated three firearms in addition to the drugs, including a shotgun and two locally manufactured guns, along with several rounds of ammunition. Four suspects were arrested, all with prior criminal records.

Legal actions are underway as security campaigns continue to target and apprehend additional criminal elements in the area.