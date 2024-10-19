Egypt Reaps USD 4.04 Billion from Agricultural Exports in 10 Months

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 6.9 million tons between 1 January and 16 October of 2024, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk.

Exports generated roughly USD 4.04 billion (EGP 196.3 billion), reflecting a significant increase of USD 980 million (EGP 47.6 billion) and more than 574,000 tons compared to the same period last year, a report from Mohamed El-Mansy, head of the Agricultural Quarantine Authority, revealed.

Citrus fruits, potatoes, and onions topped Egypt’s agricultural exports, with citrus leading the charge at 2,274,295 tons. Fresh potatoes followed, accounting for 973,130 tons, while onions secured third place with 281,785 tons shipped abroad.

The report also highlighted that beans, both fresh and dry, secured the fourth position among Egypt’s agricultural exports, totaling 225,035 tons. Grapes followed closely in fifth place with 179,993 tons, while sweet potatoes ranked sixth with 153,736 tons.

Mangoes claimed the seventh spot, exporting 103,003 tons, and pomegranates came in eighth with 60,624 tons. Tomatoes ranked ninth with 37,146 tons, garlic took the tenth position with 24,237 tons, and strawberries followed in eleventh with 21,295 tons. Guavas rounded out the list in twelfth place, with total exports reaching 12,720 tons.

According to Farouk, Egypt aims to increase its agricultural export revenues to USD 9.2 billion (EGP 446.2 billion) by the end of the current year, with projections indicating that USD 4.2 billion (EGP 203.9 billion) will come from fresh exports and USD 5 billion (EGP 242.9 billion) from processed and frozen agricultural goods, according to Farouk.

Egypt exports its agricultural products to all continents and is currently engaging with over 165 global markets, primarily concentrated in the European Union, the Gulf region, Africa, and America, the minister noted in an interview with Al Arabiya Business.