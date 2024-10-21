Prime Minister Confirms No Further Fuel Price Hikes Until 2025

Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, announced that after the recent fuel price hike, the third in 2024, Egypt’s government would hold off on any further increases until the end of 2025, provided that global oil prices remain stable at an average of USD 73 (EGP 3,547) per barrel.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced a fuel price hike on 18 October, with the new rates taking effect immediately.

Plans to reduce fuel subsidies had been calculated with oil prices at USD 80 (EGP 3,887) per barrel, Madbouly reported during a press conference. However, as of 19 October, prices have dropped below USD 73 (EGP 3,547), he added, which will influence price-setting.

“Any future price increases are expected to be smaller than previously anticipated,” Madbouly said.

“We aim to reduce inflation rates, and as part of this effort, there will be no fuel price increases for the next six months,” Madbouly said, reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting low-income citizens while ensuring that subsidies remain in place.

Since the beginning of the year, diesel prices have surged by 63 percent, while octane fuels have climbed by more than 30 percent.

In July 2024, the same month as the second increase, Madbouly announced a gradual increase in fuel prices projected to continue through the end of 2025, adding that the government could no longer sustain the weight of fuel subsidies in light of escalating consumption.

The third increase of this month led to diesel prices jumping from USD 0.24 (EGP 11.5) to USD 0.28 (EGP 13.5) per liter, which is a 17.3 percent hike.