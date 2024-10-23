Egypt and EU Sign Grants to Boost Child Protection and Health Production

On Tuesday 22 October, during Egypt’s House of Representatives session, led by Dr. Hanafy Gabali, the house approved two grants worth a total of 11 million euros (EGP 577 million) from the European Union (EU).

These grants aim to support Egypt’s efforts to strengthen child protection systems and enhance the production of vaccines and medicines.

The first grant, totaling 8 million euros (EGP 420 million), is allocated for the “EU Support for Future Generations” program. This funding will help improve Egypt’s national child protection approaches by focusing on political, legal, and institutional frameworks to combat child labor.

The grant also aims to enhance children’s access to essential services such as education, healthcare, nutrition, and housing, creating a supportive environment that protects their rights.

The grants’ aims align with several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that Egypt is committed to, including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, and Good Health and Well-being, by addressing children’s basic needs and ensuring equitable access to vital resources.

As for the second grant, valued at 3 million euros (EGP 157 million), it will support the “Standards for Enhancing Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Processes and Implementing Health Technologies” project.

The second grant is designed to sustainably increase local production of health products and ensure fair access to these products throughout Africa.

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, emphasized that these grants reflect the strong partnership between Egypt and the EU.

For example, in March 2023, Egypt and the EU signed a strategic partnership, which included a financing package of 7.4 billion euros (EGP 388 billion) to support green and sustainable investments until 2027.