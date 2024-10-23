​​President Al-Sisi Highlights Egypt’s Strategic Role at 16th BRICS Summit

Photo Source: Al-Ahram

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi participated in the 16th BRICS summit, held in Kazan, Russia from October 22 to 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Egypt’s foreign policy and economic strategy.

During his address at the plenary session on Wednesday, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to deepening its collaboration with BRICS members and leveraging the bloc’s resources to drive sustainable development.

Egypt’s recent accession to the BRICS New Development Bank was a key focus, as the president highlighted its potential to boost infrastructure projects and promote economic growth across the country, according to a report from Reuters.

He emphasized Egypt’s efforts to attract foreign investment and create a business-friendly environment, noting that the country’s strategic geographic location positions it as a key gateway between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Formed in 2009, BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—that collectively represent over 40 percent of the world’s population and nearly a quarter of the global GDP. Its main goal is to promote economic cooperation, trade, and development among its members and to challenge the Western-dominated global economic order.