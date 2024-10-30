Latest Gaza Strike Claims at Least 94 Lives Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

In an escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike early Tuesday, 29 October, hit a residential building in Beit Lahia, a northern Gaza city, resulting in the deaths of at least 94 people, according to the Palestinian News Agency.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matt Miller called the strike “horrifying,” and revealed that the Biden administration has reached out to the Israeli government for further details on the strike.

The ongoing conflict has left roughly 400,000 Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza, facing dire humanitarian conditions. Reports indicate that hospitals are struggling to manage, with severe shortages of medical staff and supplies affecting treatment, due to Israeli military actions on healthcare facilities.

In a related development, the Israeli Knesset on Tuesday, 29 October passed a legislation that restricts the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a critical provider of humanitarian aid in the region.

Egypt condemned this decision on Tuesday, labeling it a violation of international law and calling on the international community to respond decisively.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the irreplaceable role of UNRWA in supporting Palestinian citizens, and denounced actions aimed at displacing Palestinians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by sending him a letter, on 29 October, about the potential consequences of Israel’s recent ban on UNRWA operations.

The recent ban is set to take effect in 90 days.

Moreover, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that Guterres’ letter addressed issues related to international law and warned that if enacted, the ban could severely impact humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

“If implemented, it will have a devastating impact on the humanitarian situation of Palestinians in the occupied territory,” Dujarric stated.

While Guterres has opted for written communication for clarity, he remains open to future discussions with Netanyahu. In his statement, Guterres expressed that there is “no alternative to UNRWA,” highlighting the agency’s crucial role in supporting Palestinian refugees.