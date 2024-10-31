Egypt Ends Daylight Saving Starting 1 November

As of midnight on Friday, November 1, Egypt will officially end its daylight-saving time, which has been in effect since April 2023. This initiative was reintroduced in 2023 after a seven-year pause.

The motivation behind this time change goes beyond adjusting clocks; it is part of broader efforts to decrease fuel imports, which strain Egypt’s economy and foreign reserves.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi highlighted at the graduation ceremony for the 2024 class of the Police Academy on Sunday, 29 September, that the ongoing regional crises, especially the conflict in Gaza, have significantly impacted the Suez Canal’s revenue, resulting in losses exceeding USD 6 billion (EGP 293 billion) in recent months.

While daylight-saving time is concluding, it will be reinstated each year from the last Friday in April to the last Thursday in October, as part of the government’s continued efforts to improve energy efficiency.