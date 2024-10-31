//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Egypt Ends Daylight Saving Starting 1 November

October 31, 2024
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: RJ Travel
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

As of midnight on Friday, November 1, Egypt will officially end its daylight-saving time, which has been in effect since April 2023. This initiative was reintroduced in 2023 after a seven-year pause. 

The motivation behind this time change goes beyond adjusting clocks; it is part of broader efforts to decrease fuel imports, which strain Egypt’s economy and foreign reserves. 

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi highlighted at the graduation ceremony for the 2024 class of the Police Academy on Sunday, 29 September, that the ongoing regional crises, especially the conflict in Gaza, have significantly impacted the Suez Canal’s revenue, resulting in losses exceeding USD 6 billion (EGP 293 billion) in recent months.

While daylight-saving time is concluding, it will be reinstated each year from the last Friday in April to the last Thursday in October, as part of the government’s continued efforts to improve energy efficiency.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
International

Recommended for you

Sheikh Salah Al-Tijani Arrested for Harassment

10 Million Israelis Shelter as Iran Fires Missiles

Egypt’s Vision 2030: A Roadmap for Sustainable Development