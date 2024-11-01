Egypt Extends Condolences to Families of Flood Victims in Spain

Egypt extended condolences to Spain after devastating floods claimed at least 158 lives in Valencia. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf expressed Egypt’s sympathy to the Spanish government and people on X on Friday, 1 November.

Valencia Province saw its heaviest rainfall in 28 years, with rivers overflowing, sweeping away cars, uprooting trees, and causing widespread destruction. The floods, triggered by an unprecedented downpour, left towns submerged, cut off roads, and disrupted power and water supplies.

Authorities report significant infrastructure damage, including disrupted rail services and damaged greenhouses across the region.

In response to the crisis, Spain has declared three days of mourning, and severe weather warnings remain in effect for portions of eastern and southern Spain, with more rain expected. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Spanish emergency services and over 1,700 military personnel searching for bodies and assisting stranded residents.

Scientists attributed the intensity of the rainfall partly to a “cold drop” phenomenon, which is becoming more severe with climate change, and warned that similar extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent, exacerbating the risk of floods in southern Europe.