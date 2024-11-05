//Skip to content
Egyptian Military Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Two Egyptian Officers

November 5, 2024
A military helicopter crashed on Tuesday, 5 November, during an air force training exercise in the Shallufa area of Suez Governorate, due to a technical malfunction, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces. The incident resulted in the deaths of two officers.

Egyptian Armed Forces Spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez stated that the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

 He further expressed condolences on behalf of the armed forces to the families of the fallen officers, offering prayers for their peace and for strength to their loved ones during this difficult time.

According to the spokesperson, relevant authorities are carrying out the necessary procedures to investigate the incident. 

