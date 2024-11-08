Ireland to Participate in ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel

Ireland plans to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) before the end of the year, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Micheál Martin announced on Thursday, 7 November.

This decision followed the passage of a non-binding motion in the Irish parliament, which declared that “genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza.”

Several countries have announced their support for South Africa’s case at the ICJ against Israel. Bolivia became the latest to join on 9 October, following Cuba on 22 June and Spain on 6 June.

Egypt also announced its backing for the genocide case against Israel on 12 May.

South Africa filed its complaint with the ICJ on 29 December 2023, accusing Israel of breaching the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in its military actions against Gaza.

The Israeli offensive has devastated large parts of Palestinian territories, resulting in the deaths of over 43,000 civilians and causing widespread displacement. According to UN reports, the ongoing blockade has also hindered access to international humanitarian aid, exacerbating a looming famine in Gaza.

In May, the Court directed Israel to “immediately cease its military offensive” in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. To date, Israel has not adhered to this ruling.