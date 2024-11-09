Anti-Palestinian Israeli Football Fans Spark Violence in Amsterdam

Amsterdam witnessed violent clashes on Thursday night between Israeli football fans and apparent pro-Palestinian protesters, as tensions erupted around a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax.

The violence reportedly began after videos surfaced of Israeli supporters tearing down a Palestinian flag, chanting anti-Arab and pro-genocide slogans, and attacking a taxi a day before the football match.

The violence on Thursday night escalated outside the Johan Cruyff Arena, Ajax’s home stadium, as well as in nearby areas. Ajax won the game 5-0, but the events surrounding the match overshadowed the scoreline.

According to Amsterdam city council member Jazie Veldhuyzen, who spoke with Al Jazeera, the clashes originated when Israeli fans arrived in the city and targeted Palestinian supporters and homes displaying Palestinian flags.

“They began attacking houses of people in Amsterdam with Palestinian flags, so that’s actually where the violence started,” Veldhuyzen told Al Jazeera.

Videos shared on social media captured Israeli fans chanting, “Let the IDF win, and f*** the Arabs!”.

In another video, fans were heard cheering, “There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left,” further stoking tensions.

Meanwhile, on Thursday ahead of kick-off, Israeli supporters were reportedly seen disrespecting a minute of silence for flood victims in Spain, a country that has been outspoken against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the “anti-Arab chants” and called on the Dutch government to investigate the disturbances and protect Palestinians and Arabs residing in the Netherlands.

Israel condemned the violence and urged authorities to do more to protect fans. Israeli national airline El Al also launched free flights to “rescue” Israeli fans and bring them back to Israel.

Meanwhile, Dutch leaders have focused on reports of violence against the Israeli supporters. Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema expressed sympathy for the injured Israeli fans and families affected by the violence. Dutch King Willem-Alexander also voiced support, stating, “Jews must feel safe in the Netherlands, everywhere and at all times. We put our arms around them and will not let them go.”

Amsterdam police meanwhile stated that violence had occurred “on both sides” and reported that 62 arrests had been made, with most individuals later released. The events have attracted condemnation from European, American, and Israeli leaders, who denounced the attacks on Israeli fans and expressed concerns about rising antisemitism. Most of these condemnations failed to recognize or condemn violence instigated by Israeli fans.