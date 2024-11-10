An Exclusive Night at the Grand Egyptian Museum: Join Zahi Hawass for a Private Dinner and Lecture

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is set to host an exclusive lecture series by world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, offering a rare chance for the public to gain insights into Egypt’s ancient wonders from one of the most acclaimed figures in archaeology.

Known as the “Indiana Jones of Egypt,” Dr. Hawass will lead monthly lectures beginning 15 November 2024, with additional sessions on 15 December 2024 and 15 January 2025, providing a unique and intimate experience at the highly anticipated museum. The lectures will be followed by a book signing event and a private dinner at the GEM.

This event coincides with the GEM’s soft launch, which began on October 16 with a partial trial run of its exhibition hall. Located just two kilometers from the Giza Pyramids, the GEM is set to be the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization, housing more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete collection of treasures from Tutankhamun’s tomb displayed together for the first time since their discovery in 1922.

Exclusive Evening of Insight and Engagement

Each monthly event will begin with guest arrivals at the GEM at 5:00 PM, followed by an exclusive lecture by Dr. Hawass from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Known for his engaging storytelling and deep knowledge on ancient Egyptian history, Dr. Hawass will take attendees through the captivating history and secrets of Egypt, exploring iconic sites and the ongoing mysteries of its ancient civilization.

During the lecture, Dr. Hawass promises to reveal to the public for the first time key insights from his and his team’s discoveries across Egypt, including the secret door inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, the uncovering of the lost Pyramid of Huni in Saqqara, the DNA project searching for the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, how Tutankhamun died, and the search for the Golden City. The lecture will also offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage with Dr. Hawass.

After the lecture, guests can participate in a special book signing with Dr. Hawass, a unique opportunity to take home a personal memento from the evening. This will be followed by an exclusive dinner catered by the Four Seasons (or other similar catering), from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, offering a refined and intimate dining experience at the museum.

Spanning 500,000 square meters, the GEM offers a sweeping view of the Giza Plateau and is anticipated to become one of the world’s premier cultural sites. The museum’s phased opening will continue over the coming months, with this lecture series marking one of the earliest – and most intimate – public events since its debut.

Tickets for this rare event are available now for a limited time, exclusively via Shouf which has partnered with the GEM to promote the event.

For those eager to explore Egyptian history alongside a leading figure in archaeology, this lecture series is an extraordinary chance to connect with Egypt’s rich past in an equally historic setting.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.