Egypt’s Foreign Minister Meets Palestinian PM to Discuss Gaza Aid and Humanitarian Efforts

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Sunday 10 November, reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to humanitarian support in Gaza.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting for the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit, set for Monday, 11 November, in Riyadh

Abdelatty stressed Egypt’s commitment to achieving an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the full delivery of humanitarian aid. He condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and actions aimed at disrupting the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Egypt’s rejection of any Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians, affirming Egypt’s support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He also highlighted Egypt’s historical responsibility to assist the Palestinian people in their quest for independence.

In addition to providing over 70 percent of the humanitarian aid that entered Gaza, Abdelatty mentioned that Egypt has received and treated thousands of wounded Palestinians, vaccinated many children, and supported Palestinian students in continuing their education through various educational institutions.

On his part, Prime Minister Mustafa expressed gratitude for Egypt’s efforts to uphold Palestinian rights and praised President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi for his role in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and promoting their right to self-determination.

Egypt has taken a leading role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the ongoing crisis since 7 October 2023.

The government designated El-Arish International Airport in North Sinai as the central hub for international aid on 3 December 2023, coordinating efforts through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to facilitate deliveries via the Rafah border crossing.

In collaboration with the United Nations, Egypt is working to provide urgent assistance to the 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, with preparations for aid delivery already underway before humanitarian access was granted on 21 October 2023.