Egypt Condemns Israeli Finance Minister’s Remarks on West Bank Annexation

Egypt condemned statements by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday, 12 November, following his orders to prepare infrastructure plans for annexing parts of the West Bank where Israeli settlements have been established.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt described Smotrich’s remarks as a “blatant violation” of international law, international humanitarian law, and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The ministry criticized Smotrich’s remarks as “irresponsible and extremist,” reflecting a “confrontational stance” that disregards peace efforts and perpetuates regional conflict.

The statement also emphasized that these actions run counter to the international community’s stance on resolving the conflict through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt reiterated its call for a two-state solution and urged respect for international resolutions as a path to stability in the region.

On Monday, 11 November, Smotrich outlined his plans to prepare the West Bank for annexation, citing optimism that the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump would back the move.

Smotrich, who oversees the West Bank’s settlements, stated that he had directed Israeli authorities to begin setting up infrastructure to support Israeli “sovereignty” over the occupied territory, which he refers to as “Judea and Samaria.”

This plan has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics warning of its potential to disrupt peace efforts and escalate regional tensions.

Israel has established more than 100 settlements in the West Bank, many of which resemble fully developed suburbs or small towns, housing over 500,000 Israeli settlers.

Meanwhile, the three million Palestinians residing in the West Bank live under Israeli military control.

Although the Palestinian Authority governs parts of the West Bank, it is restricted from operating in 60 percent of the area, where most of the settlements are located.