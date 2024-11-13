Egyptian Silent Film Abdo and Saneya to Premiere at Red Sea Festival

The Egyptian modern silent film Abdo and Saneya will have its world premiere at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival, which is scheduled to run from 5 to 14 December in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Arab Spectacular segment.

The contemporary black-and-white film, blending the aesthetics of early cinema with the gritty edge of modern filmmaking, tells the poignant story of an Egyptian peasant couple who emigrate to New York in search of a cure for their infertility. Upon arrival, they struggle to survive in a city that feels alien due to their lack of language skills and familiarity with American life.

The film, a co-production between Egypt and the United States, was both written and directed by Omar Bakry, who also takes on the leading role as Abdo. Bakry, who was born in Sweden and grew up in Egypt, relocated to New York in 2000, where he pursued studies in directing at the School of Visual Arts and the New York Film Academy.

Inji El-Gammal, a Cairo-born actress raised in Paris, stars opposite Bakry as Saneya. El-Gammal, who studied drama therapy at the New School in New York, previously won Best Actress at the New York Theatre Festival. She has a longstanding creative partnership with Bakry, having appeared in his earlier film, His Man in 2014.

The supporting cast includes Haythem Noor, Kathleen Regan, Clara Francesca, and Guy LeMonnier.

The Arab Spectacular section of the Red Sea International Film Festival highlights the diversity of Arab storytelling, showcasing works that reflect the region’s rich narrative traditions.

Abdo and Saneya stands as the only Egyptian entry in this segment. Other featured titles include Front Row a co-production between Algeria, France, and Saudi Arabia, directed by Merzak Allouache, as well as three Saudi films: Hobal by Abdulaziz Alshlahei, Lail Nahar by Abdulaziz Almuzaini, and My Friend and I by Ahd Kamel.