Egyptian Gynecologist Arrested After ‘Revealing Patient Secrets’ on Social Media

Wessam Shuaib, a gynecologist at a government hospital in Kafr El-Dawar, has been detained for four days as part of an investigation into alleged ethical violations after sharing confidential patient details in a social media video. The detention follows orders from the Kafr El-Dawar district prosecution in the Beheira governorate.

The controversy began earlier this week when Shuaib released a video on social media where she spoke about her patients, alleging some had undergone abortions, were engaged in extramarital affairs, infidelity and more.

As social media erupted in response to the video, the Administrative Prosecution Authority launched an inquiry into Shuaib’s actions following a report submitted by the Media and Monitoring Centre to the Women’s Affairs, Human Rights, and Disabilities Unit. The report accused Shuaib of discussing sensitive cases involving women and girls in a video, a move widely criticized as a breach of patient confidentiality and medical ethics.

In the video that has sparked public outrage, Shuaib also noted a case involving what she referred to as a “handwritten customary marriage contract”, commenting, “The man was born in 2004, and the lady was born in 1990…she is old enough to be his mother.”

Shuaib’s Defense

Addressing the allegations, Shuaib denied revealing any private patient information.

“Legally, religiously, and in accordance with the medical profession, which I have sworn to uphold, I did not reveal any patient secrets. I did not mention any patient’s name, phone number, address, or identifying details” she explained in a follow up.

A specialized committee has been formed to review hospital records, examine gynecology files, inspect newborn records, and investigate Shuaib’s private clinic.

The General Doctors Syndicate also responded, issuing a statement condemning Shuaib’s actions. The syndicate accused her of using inappropriate language in the video, stating it “constituted an assault on family values and principles within Egyptian society.”

The syndicate stressed that doctors are expected to be role models, upholding high ethical standards and safeguarding patient rights. Violations of the Code of Professional Ethics, which demands honesty, integrity, and respect for patient privacy, are taken seriously, added the syndicate.

Should the investigation confirm ethical breaches, Shuaib could face disciplinary action, including removal from the syndicate’s registry, effectively barring her from practicing medicine.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about maintaining ethical standards within Egypt’s medical community and the growing impact of social media on professional conduct. It also sheds light on the public’s reaction to the private relationships between people, particularly in relation to activities and choices that remain ‘taboo’.