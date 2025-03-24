Eid al-Fitr is on 30 March 2025: Egypt Astronomy Institute Confirms

Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) announced on 21 March that Eid al-Fitr will fall on Sunday 30 March based on astronomical calculations. The date coincides with projections in several Arab countries, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

In line with this announcement, Egypt has confirmed that the official Eid al-Fitr holiday will last for three days, from Sunday 30 March through Tuesday 1 April 2025. The break will apply to both the public and private sectors, covering government offices, banks, schools, and universities.

NRIAG stated that the crescent moon of Shawwal will be born on Saturday, 29 March at 1:00 PM Cairo time, and will be visible for about 11 minutes after sunset in Cairo. This visibility confirms that Sunday, 30 March, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Although the NRIAG provides advance calculations, the official decision on when Eid begins is made by Dar Al-Ifta, Egypt’s top religious authority responsible for issuing fatwas.

Dar Al-Ifta traditionally relies on moon sighting at sunset on the 29th day of Ramadan to determine whether the month ends or continues for a 30th day. In the Hijri (Islamic) lunar calendar, months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on whether the new moon is visible after sunset.

This method means a new Hijri month begins only when the crescent moon is observed with the naked eye following the 29th day of the current month.

In Egypt, all three days of Eid al-Fitr are recognized as paid public holidays, granted to both public and private sector employees.

While the official start of Eid is usually confirmed by the religious sighting of the new moon, astronomical calculations provided by NRIAG offer a basis for advance planning by institutions and the public.

Eid al-Fitr in Egypt is a vibrant and joyous celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The day begins with a special communal prayer at mosques and open fields, where families and neighbors gather in festive clothes. After prayer, people visit relatives and friends, exchanging warm greetings of “Eid Mubarak” and often giving small cash gifts, called Eidiyah, especially to children. Homes are also usually filled with the sweet aroma of traditional treats like kahk which are buttery cookies dusted with powdered sugar and often filled with dates or nuts.