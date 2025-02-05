Egypt Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Rights Amid U.S. Gaza Proposal

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, reiterated the country’s unwavering support for the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, following a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mostafa on Wednesday, 5 February.

The officials highlighted the importance of accelerating recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza without the need for displacing Palestinians. They stressed the determination of Gaza’s residents to remain on their land.

Minister Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s steadfast support for the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. He called for a permanent and just political solution to the Palestinian issue through the two-state framework.

The meeting comes in light of recent international developments, notably U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to transform Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan involves relocating Gaza’s 1.8 million residents to other Arab countries and redeveloping the area.

This proposal has been met with fierce opposition from regional leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has emphatically rejected any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

In a strong statement, President Abbas reaffirmed that the Palestinian people would not surrender their land, rights, or sacred sites.

He emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of Palestine, alongside the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which have been under occupation since 1967.

He also stressed that a just and lasting peace in the region could only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders and a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia has also reaffirmed that it will not establish normalized relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is established, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry, underscoring the kingdom’s steadfast and resolute stance on the matter.

Since 7 October 2023, more than 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel with nearly the entire population displaced from their homes.