Israel Intensifies Gaza Airstrikes, Killing 10 and Injuring 20 Civilians

Israel has escalated its airstrikes on Gaza, marking one of the most intense bombardments in recent weeks.

Israeli forces report targeting suspected Hamas infrastructure, though civilian areas remain under threat as collateral damage rises. The airstrikes have led to widespread destruction, impacting hospitals, schools, and essential infrastructure, leaving countless Palestinian families displaced.

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 injured in the most recent attacks.

“The Israeli government cannot claim to be keeping Palestinians safe when it kills them along escape routes, bombs so-called safe zones, and cuts off food, water, and sanitation,” said Nadia Hardman, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) refugee and migrant rights researcher.

“Israel has blatantly violated its obligation to ensure Palestinians can return home, razing virtually everything in large areas,” Hardman added

Since the onset of the war, Palestinian health officials have reported hundreds of civilian casualties and an overwhelmed healthcare system. With limited access to medical supplies, food, and electricity, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis worsens as international calls for a ceasefire gain momentum.

UN and Global Response

The United Nations and several international humanitarian organizations have condemned the escalation, urging both sides to prioritize civilian safety. UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid corridors, highlighting the dire conditions in Gaza and calling for both sides to halt hostilities.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries express growing concern, with Egypt and Jordan urging for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further destabilization in the region.

Israel states the operation aims to dismantle Hamas’ capabilities following recent escalations. However, many in the international community argue that indiscriminate bombings are intensifying the suffering of civilians rather than achieving security objectives. Hamas, in response, continues to launch retaliatory attacks, further intensifying the conflict.

Since the conflict’s escalation on 7 October 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 43,000 Palestinian deaths, including more than 16,000 children.