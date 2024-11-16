Three Dead, Five Injured in Red Sea Road Collision

Photo Source: Ahram Online

A road accident on the Quseir-Marsa Alam highway in Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate has left three people dead and five others injured. The collision occurred at kilometer 50 along the highway, involving a bus carrying tourists and a semi-truck. Authorities report that the drivers of both vehicles, along with a Swiss tourist, died at the scene.

Emergency services swiftly responded, dispatching seven ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals in Quseir and Port Ghalib. The bodies of the deceased were moved to Quseir Central Hospital. Among the five injured, three individuals sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving intensive medical treatment.

The accident unfolded on a busy section of the Quseir-Marsa Alam road, a route often frequented by tourists. Early investigations suggest that speed and road conditions may have been contributing factors. While no official statements have confirmed the exact cause, poor visibility, and high speeds are being considered as possible contributors.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the precise circumstances leading up to the crash. The Red Sea Governorate’s Health Directorate is coordinating with local law enforcement to assess road safety conditions along this popular route. Authorities are exploring whether any additional measures are required to enhance traveler safety.

Road Fatalities in Egypt

Road accidents remain a significant public health concern in Egypt. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the number of road accident fatalities declined to 5,861 in 2023 from 7,762 in 2022, marking a 24.5 percent decrease.

Despite this improvement, the number of road accident injuries surged to 71,016 in 2023, up from 55,991 in 2022, an increase of 27 percent. High speeds, poor road conditions, and lack of enforcement of traffic regulations are among the leading factors contributing to these incidents. The government continues to implement infrastructure upgrades and road safety campaigns to reduce accident rates, yet road safety remains a critical issue.