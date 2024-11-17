Egyptian-American Emil Michael Among Top Nominees for US Transportation Secretary

American reports have revealed that Egyptian-American Emil Michael is among the prominent figures nominated by Silicon Valley leaders to head the US Department of Transportation in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Michael, who served as the Chief Business Officer of Uber in its early years, is regarded as a strong contender for the position of Transportation Secretary. Known for his role in shaping Uber’s expansion, Michael is expected to bring a modern approach to transportation if appointed.

Michael’s nomination has been met with enthusiasm, with supporters believing his expertise could contribute to transformative changes in the Department of Transportation. If appointed, he would be one of the highest-ranking Egyptian-Americans in the US government, representing a significant step forward for Arab-American representation.

With a background in both government and technology, Michael is no stranger to Washington. From 2009 to 2011, he served as a White House Fellow and Special Assistant to then-Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

Born in Cairo before relocating to the United States, Michael pursued higher education at Harvard University, studying government, and earned a law degree from Stanford University.