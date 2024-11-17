Egypt’s El Nasr Automotive Returns After 15 Year Hiatus

Egypt’s state-run automaker, El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company, has officially resumed production after a 15-year suspension, as announced by the Egyptian cabinet on Sunday 17 November.

At a ceremony celebrating this significant milestone, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized that the return of El Nasr is “a strategic decision by the state,” highlighting the importance of private-sector partnerships in driving major projects forward.

Osama Aboul-Magd, head of the Egyptian Automotive Dealers Association, stressed the importance of the company’s reopening to enhance industrial localization.

“This will help save the foreign currency needed for relevant imports, provide job opportunities, increase the employment rate, and lead to exporting vehicles manufactured in Egypt,” He stated [[which outlet?]]

Aboul-Magd, who also serves as deputy chairman of the Automotive Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, noted that El Nasr intends to begin producing electric vehicles starting May 2025.

Established in 1960 through a presidential decree from President Gamal Abdel Nasser, El-Nasr Automotive Company became the first Arab vehicle manufacturer in Egypt and the Middle East, marking the beginning of local automotive production and positioning itself as a prominent player in the regional industry.

Initially focused on partnerships with German and Italian firms, the company produced iconic models like the “Nasr 1100” and “Nasr 125,” along with the notable “Ramses,” which gained international acclaim.

However, financial struggles in the 1990s led to its decline and liquidation in 2009. Recently, the factory has been revived with a focus on electric vehicles, aiming to enhance local production in collaboration with major global manufacturers.