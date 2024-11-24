Pilates and a Side of Latte: a Wellness Morning in New Cairo

If you spend just two minutes scrolling through Pilates tutorials on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you might get the impression that the Pilates world is for an exclusive type of audience – someone who is always on top of their game, put together, ready, and energetic.

However, this misconception clouds the true essence of Pilates – its focus on healing through movement. Whether you are recovering from a specific physical injury or navigating the stress of life, movement is a vital part of the healing process. Everyone needs it, regardless of how put-together their life may seem.

Personally, I’ve always felt a disconnect with the online Pilates community. The curated lifestyle presented, from short TikTok videos to polished Pinterest boards, didn’t always align with my own messy reality – that I’m still trying to piece together. While I was aware of Egypt’s Pilates scene, I was hesitant to take the leap for a long time, purely because I was worried about not fitting in and not having the stereotypical sleek bun in a white elastic hairband look.

I decided to challenge this superficial misconception by attending a 10 AM class with Nour Hassan, a classical Pilates instructor who recently launched her Pilates business (@pilatesbynour), offering sessions in both New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed. The class took place at Dainties coffee shop, a peaceful retreat tucked right next to Garden 8.

I chose Nour specifically because her approach emphasizes healing through movement rather than focusing solely on fitness. As someone who did not feel like they fit in the scene, her approach resonated deeply with me. I then realized that anyone, regardless of their fitness level, can experience healing through movement.

For Nour, Pilates is a deeply personal journey. Having been diagnosed with severe scoliosis as a teenager, she underwent spinal fixation surgery at the age of 15, leaving her with a metal rod in her spine.

“This is why I started Pilates for myself,” she shared with Egyptian Streets, “because it’s not just a form of movement and mindfulness but also a form of rehabilitation.”

An uplifting atmosphere

From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the café’s stunning interior, which had a distinctive atmosphere unlike any other coffee shop I’ve visited in Egypt. It didn’t just feel like a place to grab coffee—it felt like a space for self-growth and healing.

The walls were adorned with positive affirmations, and charming plant pots added to the ambiance. Rather than immediately looking for a seat, as one usually does upon entering a café, my first instinct was to find the perfect spot to soak in the natural beauty and crisp autumn air.

After pausing to admire the beautiful interior and appreciate the thoughtful touches that created such a cozy atmosphere, I unrolled my mat and prepared for the class.

At this point, you might be wondering, “So what exactly is Pilates?” In a nutshell, Pilates is a low-impact exercise method that integrates movement and breath. It focuses on building strength, flexibility, improving posture, and strengthening core muscles.

From the very start of the class, Nour captured its essence perfectly with a clear and powerful quote: “Pilates is not about calories; it’s about control, concentration, centering, precision, breath, and flow.”

It was a simple statement, yet it also held a lot of meaning, especially in a world where we often equate fitness with weight loss and the pursuit of physical perfection. In reality, fitness offers so much more — it nourishes our bodies, minds, and hearts, far beyond just burning calories.

At its core, Pilates is about the mind-body connection, and using the mind to guide and control the muscles, particularly the postural muscles that maintain balance and support the spine. As our mental focus improves, our movements become smoother and more effortless.

Mastering the mind-body connection

With a background in ballet, I wasn’t too concerned about the intensity of the exercises, since ballet similarly focuses on muscle building. However, what did worry me was whether I’d have enough energy to make it through the entire class, especially as I’m not used to working out in public spaces. I generally prefer a more private, secluded environment where I can take the time to rest and breathe after an intense workout.

What surprised me about Nour’s class, though, was how many opportunities there were to breathe — from the very start, between movements, and even at the end. The class had a smooth rhythm and flow, striking a perfect balance between being challenging but not overwhelming. I also appreciated the incorporation of yoga poses, such as the Pigeon Pose, which helps to open the hips and alleviate lower back pain.

My favorite moments came after each intense exercise, during the peaceful calm of the Pigeon Pose. It allowed me to lay my face down, take deep breaths, and feel the muscles in my hips stretch and release. It was a truly powerful way to let go of emotional tension that can accumulate deep within the body, leaving you with a sense of spiritual lightness, as if your spirit had been softened. It was as though a weight had been lifted, and a gentle feather was carrying me above the intensity of the physical workout.

During these moments of tranquility, the gentle sounds of nature—the rustling leaves, chirping birds, and other subtle noises—further enhanced the mindfulness experience. Despite the background music, which seamlessly transitioned between soft instrumentals and more upbeat tunes, the class maintained a smooth and cohesive flow. The workout was well-balanced, addressing both the upper and lower body, helping to stretch the spine and limbs while emphasizing core strength to improve overall body control and movement.

The most challenging part of the class came towards the end, during the leg circles, where I had to hold my upper leg steady by engaging my abdominals at the end of each rotation. However, this was also the most rewarding moment. Even when I lost my balance and occasionally stumbled, it highlighted the power of the mind-body connection. I realized that by focusing my thoughts and using my mind to engage my core, I could regain control. That sense of mastering my body through mental focus felt incredibly liberating — not only did I gain physical strength, but I also learned a valuable life skill: the importance of controlling the mind to maintain balance and resilience.

Great coffee and company

When I heard the final words, “and we’re done,” at the end of any workout, I usually feel a sense of relief, especially when exercising at home. But this time, in such a cozy setting, I was more excited to once again observe the café’s warm atmosphere — admiring the interiors and savoring the aromas of coffee and fresh pastries.

The last song on the playlist was Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” which perfectly captured the essence of the experience. In the midst of life’s noise and daily pressures, we all need to pause and reward ourselves with flowers, whether it’s through a Pilates session or a warm cup of coffee.

We were gifted our own flowers in the form of a thoughtful giveaway, which included a spa massage discount and uplifting affirmation stickers. One of the affirmations beautifully read, “I love and embrace all that I am, and all that I am not.”

As I walked out the door, my perspective on Pilates had completely shifted. I realized that, in just one hour, there is immense power in learning to control our minds and bodies, even when we can’t always control the larger circumstances of our lives.