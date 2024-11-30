Cairo Investigates Death of Egyptian Citizen Rami El-Gamal in Milan

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it is closely monitoring the case of Rami El-Gamal, a 19-year-old Egyptian citizen who tragically died in a traffic accident in Milan, Italy, on 23 November.

In a statement released on Friday, the ministry confirmed that Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty had immediately instructed the Egyptian Consulate General in Milan to coordinate with Italian authorities. The consulate is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding El-Gamal’s death, the ministry said, adding that it will await a detailed report from the relevant authorities once the investigation concludes.

The ministry also expressed its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of El-Gamal, acknowledging the difficulty of their loss.

The incident occurred on the night of November 23, when El-Gamal and a 22-year-old Tunisian man, both riding a motorcycle, failed to stop at a police checkpoint. They were pursued by the Carabinieri, Italy’s national gendarmerie, leading to a crash on Ripamonti Street in the Corvetto district of Milan. El-Gamal was killed in the accident, while his companion sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Following the incident, reports emerged of protests and clashes between migrant groups, primarily of Egyptian descent, and Italian police in the Corvetto district. The protests lasted for three days.

Italy is home to Europe’s largest Egyptian community, with over 600,000 Egyptians living in the country. Milan has the largest concentration, followed by Rome and Turin.