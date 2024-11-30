Egypt, Syria Foreign Ministers Discuss Escalating Situation in Idlib

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation on Friday evening, 29 November, with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam Sabbagh, to discuss the deteriorating situation in northern Syria, particularly in the Idlib and Aleppo regions.

A statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Sabbagh briefed Abdelatty on the latest developments in the conflict. Abdelatty expressed his concern over the escalation and reaffirmed Egypt’s continued support for Syria’s national institutions, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He also highlighted Syria’s critical role in ensuring regional stability and combating terrorism.

According to a war monitor, rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions had regained control of most of Aleppo city by Saturday. In response, Syrian authorities closed Aleppo airport and key access roads as clashes between government forces and HTS fighters intensified. The violence has resulted in at least 277 deaths, including 28 civilians, according to reports.