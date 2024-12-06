Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza

Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide on 5 December 2024 against Palestinians in Gaza, citing findings from its latest report, You Feel Like You Are Subhuman.

The report alleges that Israeli military actions since October 2023 have caused deliberate harm to Gaza’s population, amounting to genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The 295-page report highlights acts such as mass killings, severe injuries, and destruction of critical infrastructure, combined with the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

“Israel has carried out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza,” Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard stated, adding that this includes “conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.”

Amnesty’s research involved interviews with 212 individuals, including victims, healthcare workers, and local authorities, and analyzed visual and digital evidence such as satellite imagery.

The organization documented airstrikes that killed civilians, including a 20 April attack that destroyed a home in Rafah, killing three generations of a single family, including 16 children.

The report also condemned statements made by Israeli officials that it claimed dehumanized Palestinians, providing “direct evidence of genocidal intent.”

“Regardless of whether Israel sees the destruction of Palestinians as instrumental to destroying Hamas or as an acceptable by-product of this goal, this view of Palestinians as disposable and not worthy of consideration is in itself evidence of genocidal intent,” the report read.

Israel rejected the allegations, with its Foreign Ministry calling the report “baseless,” with the Israeli military emphasizing its efforts to target Hamas and accusing the group of using civilians as human shields.

Since the start of the war in October 2023, over 44,500 people in Gaza have been killed, including thousands of children, according to health ministry figures seen as reliable by the UN.

More than 90 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with critical infrastructure destroyed, leaving millions in dire humanitarian conditions.