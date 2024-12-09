Enter the CIFFT Circuit 2025 and Compete for the World Tourism Film Award

The International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) has extended an invitation to creative minds from across the globe to participate in the CIFFT Circuit 2025, a competition that celebrates excellence in tourism videos.

The CIFFT Circuit spans nine prestigious festivals, culminating in the World Tourism Film Awards, where the world’s best tourism videos are crowned. Categories include City, Region, Country Promotion, and Tourism Products and Services, providing diverse avenues for creative expression.

Participants are encouraged to submit their entries by two major deadlines: 10 December 2024, for inclusion in all nine festivals, and January 31, 2025, for eight festivals excluding Japan’s.

Early submissions maximize exposure, with winners earning points in the coveted CIFFT Rankings and the chance to claim the title of “World’s Best Tourism Film.”



The competition culminates in the World Tourism Film Awards, a unique accolade that recognizes exceptional travel videos as judged by an international panel of journalists and celebrates outstanding promotional and social media videos, as well as the creative minds behind them.

Founded in 1989, the CIFFT unites leading global tourism and corporate film festivals to recognize excellence in tourism video marketing. For more details and to join this competition, explore CIFFT’s website.

For entrants from Egypt, a special code can be entered, granting a discount on entry fees. This incentive makes it more accessible for tourism boards, destination marketers, and creatives from Egypt to showcase their work, and the most Egyptian tourism has to offer.

Those interested in the special discount entry code can get in touch with the Egyptian Streets team, by messaging us on our social media, or via [email protected].