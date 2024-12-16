How Gen Z in Egypt is Redefining Success

For previous generations, success was often linked to clear-cut milestones: graduating from college, landing a stable job, and earning a reliable income. But, for Gen Z in Egypt, the definition of success is shifting.

Today, it is no longer about securing a traditional 9-to-5 job—personal fulfillment, innovation, and authenticity are taking center stage.

This shift was front and center at The Youth Summit: Unfiltered, a two-day event held on 13-14 December 2024 at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Exclusively tailored for Generation Z, the summit brought together changemakers, creators, and future leaders through engaging talks, panel discussions, and mentorship opportunities.

With competitions like Youth Brand of the Year in collaboration with Bazarna, and the chance to network with influential figures, the event celebrated Gen Z’s drive to challenge the status quo and reshape industries, culture, and societal norms.

For Egypt’s Gen Z, success is no longer defined by rigid expectations; it is about building a future that reflects their values, creativity, and unfiltered ambitions.

One of the standout moments of the summit was the Youth Brand of the Year competition, which spotlighted the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of Egypt’s Gen Z.

Among the top five finalists in the competition was Youssef El Hawary, 24, the founder of Stolch Worldwide. Selected from over 50 brands, Stolch has emerged as a market leader in its field, setting new standards with its innovation and bold vision.

“I started Stolch in 2021 because I saw potential in streetwear,” Hawary told Egyptian Streets. “Since then, we have expanded to include a kids’ line, a fragrance line, and accessories, aiming to create a complete lifestyle brand that resonates with everyone.”

However, breaking into Egypt’s saturated streetwear market presented challenges. “I had to find a way to stand out and differentiate myself from other brands—and I did that,” he explained. “In five years, I would love to see Stolch on the Met Gala red carpet.”

The summit also featured activities from young entrepreneurs carving out unique paths for themselves.

Farida Khaled, 21, the founder of InternKit, shared how her struggles as an undergraduate inspired her business.

“Finding an internship in my first year of university was extremely difficult, despite excelling academically and applying everywhere,” Khaled said. “I realized many startups also struggle to connect with young talent, so InternKit bridges that gap by streamlining the hiring process. This way, I can create social impact by helping people kickstart their careers and their lives. We are also introducing a Career Readiness Program to give young people an edge in the competitive job market.”

Khaled’s story reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that defined much of the summit, where speakers and industry leaders shared insights on how Gen Z is reshaping traditional ideas of success and opportunity.

Ashraf Hamdi, a director and panel speaker, shared his thoughts on where Gen Z has made the most impact.

“I would not say they have transformed every field, but their influence is clear in entrepreneurship, particularly in the clothing industry. They have managed to connect with their audience by addressing real needs. Some have also excelled in the food and beverage sector. What I admire about Gen Z is their energy and abundance of ideas. However, they often seek quick success, and without long-term commitment and planning, that success can be short-lived.”

At the summit, several young entrepreneurs shared their experiences, highlighting the challenges they faced and the innovative approaches they took to stand out in competitive markets.

Malak Bektash, 23, founder of Rally Sports, turned her passion for football into a business aimed at revolutionizing the sports experience in Egypt for all ages.

“When I was younger, I loved football, but the tournaments I attended were poorly organized and did not meet the standards they should have,” Bektash said. “I wanted to make a difference in the sports scene because sports should inspire pride and be accessible for everyone, regardless of age,” she told Egyptian Streets.

The purpose of Rally Sports is to create high-quality, well-organized sports events that foster skill development and confidence for young people across the country. Reflecting on the challenges faced by many Gen Z entrepreneurs, Bektash added: “The main challenge today is funding. However, I was lucky enough not to face that obstacle when starting my business.”

Even though Gen Z is making waves in the fashion industry, some young entrepreneurs, like Seif Matar, 22, are taking a more personalized approach. As the founder of Oldoak, a luxury fashion brand, Matar has crafted a unique customer journey that goes beyond just clothing.

“We provide a personalized experience for our clients through a detailed questionnaire based on the event they are attending. From there, we allocate fabrics from abroad and assign a fashion consultant to guide the entire process,” Matar explained to Egyptian Streets.

Matar initially envisioned Oldoak as a multifaceted brand, including custom tailoring, perfumes, and even a magazine. “The challenge was managing so many ideas at once,” he said. “We decided to focus on clothing first and are now working on expanding through networking to build the empire we envision.”

The Youth Summit Unfiltered demonstrated the immense potential of Egypt’s Gen Z, showcasing a generation that is not bound by traditional norms, but is instead driven by innovation, creativity, and a deep desire to make a lasting impact.

From fashion to sports, food, and career development, the summit brought together a diverse group of young entrepreneurs who are shaping industries and rethinking success on their own terms.