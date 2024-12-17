Egypt Introduces New Entry Requirements for Syrians

Egyptian authorities have introduced new entry requirements on Monday 16 December for Syrians arriving from abroad.

The new regulations require Syrians holding residency in European, American, Canadian, and Gulf nations to obtain security approvals or visas from Egyptian embassies abroad prior to traveling to Egypt.

This latest shift cancels earlier exemptions that allowed Syrians to enter without security permits.

The decision comes in the context of heightened security measures in the aftermath of recent developments in Syria, particularly following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Approximately 1.5 million Syrians currently reside in Egypt, with around 148,000 registered with the UN Refugee Agency.

Rassem Al-Attasi, former president of the Syrian Community Association in Egypt, told

Asharq Al-Awsat that these measures are based on “temporary security considerations” due to the ongoing changes in Syria.

However, Al-Attasi expressed concern that the new regulations could create confusion for many Syrian families, especially those with relatives in the Gulf and Europe, complicating efforts to reunite.

The measures have also affected prominent individuals; for instance, Syrian singer Samo Zaen reported being barred from traveling from Dubai to Cairo due to the new rules.

Moeen Al-Khan, General Director of the Syria Tomorrow organization, expressed to Asharq Al-Awsat that the Egyptian government’s actions reflect precautionary measures in light of the situation in Syria.

He explained that the cancellation of exemptions for Syrians with residencies abroad is due to the lack of reliable Syrian security entities for coordination, particularly given the interim government’s current lack of international recognition.

This is not the first instance of Egyptian authorities revising entry procedures for Syrians. In August, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior canceled all exemptions regarding visas and residency for Syrian nationals and mandated the collection of fees from all Syrians.