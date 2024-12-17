El-Sisi and Abdullah II Call for Stability and Peace in the Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II in a diplomatic meeting held in Cairo on Monday 16 December, emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive political process in Syria.

The two heads of state affirmed that all diverse factions and components of Syrian society should be accurately represented.

This discussion comes after recent developments, including the unopposed capture of Damascus by Syrian rebels on 8 December.

This event marks a significant shift in the Syrian conflict and effectively ends Bashar al-Assad’s long-standing regime. Following the takeover, reports suggest that Assad left the capital amidst the turmoil, creating a power vacuum that raises important questions about the future governance and stability of Syria.

The leaders convened in a closed-door session, followed by an expanded meeting with their respective delegations.

They stressed on the importance of supporting the Syrian state and preserving its unity and territorial integrity, especially given the roles of Egypt and Jordan in the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria.

Furthermore, the discussions extended to the Palestinian territories, where both leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urged for the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

El-Sisi and Abdullah II reiterated their firm rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands, noting that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only viable solution for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The situation in Lebanon was also a topic of concern for the leaders, who welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement following Israeli attacks against the Hezbollah movement.

They stressed the necessity of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to ensure security and stability in Lebanon and condemned any acts of aggression against the nation.