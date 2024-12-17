Free Wi-Fi Services Launched on Cairo’s Green Line Metro Stations

In an effort to modernize public transportation, Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, through the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), has introduced free Wi-Fi services at several stations along Cairo’s Green Line (Line 3) metro system.

The Green Line, managed by the French company RATP Dev Mobility Cairo in collaboration with Orange Egypt, now offers free Wi-Fi at key stations. These include Attaba, Bab El Shaaria, El-Geish, Abbasiya, Fairgrounds, Stadium, Girls’ College, and Ahram. The introduction of this service is intended to provide greater convenience and support for daily commuters.

The free Wi-Fi service was first introduced as a pilot at Ramsis Station in December 2021.