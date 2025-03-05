US Rejects Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Plan

The United States has seemingly rejected the Arab reconstruction plan, proposed by Egypt, to fully rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, according to National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes in a statement to the National.

The US stated that the Arab-proposed Gaza reconstruction plan overlooks the fact that the enclave is “uninhabitable,” and that residents “cannot live humanely in a territory filled with debris and unexploded ordnance.”

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas,” Mr Hughes said. “We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region,” he added, seemingly leaving room for further discussions with Arab states

This follows an emergency summit in Cairo on Tuesday, where Arab leaders endorsed a Gaza reconstruction plan that avoids resettling Palestinians.

In a statement after the summit, President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s firm stance against the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, stating, “I appreciate the consensus among Arab countries to support the reconstruction plan for Gaza, which allows the Palestinian people to remain on their land without displacement.”

The Arab plan presents a multi-phase roadmap for Gaza’s recovery, focusing on infrastructure rebuilding, economic growth, and sustainable governance. With an estimated cost of USD 53 billion over five years, the plan envisions Gaza transforming into a modern city with green infrastructure, smart buildings powered by renewable energy, and development zones dedicated to industry, agriculture, education, and tourism.

By 2030, the plan aims to support up to three million Palestinians and create 500,000 jobs across key sectors.

Why Egypt Rejects the Displacement of Palestinians

Egypt has consistently rejected any proposal or plan that seeks to eliminate the Palestinian cause by displacing Palestinians from their historic homeland, even temporarily. The country has emphasized that such actions would undermine the Palestinian right to return, a cornerstone of their identity and struggle.

In addition to the humanitarian and political ramifications, Egypt warns that displacement would create significant national security concerns. The country, already grappling with a difficult economic situation, could face further destabilization from the influx of displaced Palestinians.

Such a move would not only inflame tensions within Egypt but could also strain its resources and exacerbate social and economic pressures.

Egypt also pointed to the need to address the root causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including decades of occupation, displacement, persecution, and discrimination faced by Palestinians.