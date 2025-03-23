New Discovery: 2,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection Found at Karnak

Buried for over 2,500 years, a collection of intricately crafted jewelry from the Dynasty 26 has resurfaced at Karnak Temple.

The discovery was made by the Egyptian-French archaeological mission of the Egyptian-French Centre for the Study of Karnak Temples (CFEETK) in collaboration with the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in February 2025.

The artifacts, found inside a small, yet intact, pottery vessel, include gold rings, amulets of deities, a metallic brooch, and numerous beads, some of which gold-plated. Among the most striking finds is a golden amulet depicting the Theban triad of Amun, Mut, and Khonsu.

Amun, his consort Mut, and their son Khonsu comprise The Theban Triad. Amun was the chief god of ancient Thebes, associated with creation, fertility, and the sun. Mut, often depicted as a mother figure, was a maternal goddess. Khonsu, their son, personified the moon.

The discovery offers insight into the religious and artistic traditions of ancient Egypt’s late period. Other amulets, featuring animal-shaped deities, suggest the use of protective charms in religious or personal rituals.

“It is a very important discovery because it provides a clearer understanding of the historical development of the Karnak Temples during the first millennium BCE,” Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities told Ahram Online.

Excavating fragile artifacts from centuries-old pottery requires extreme precision. Abdel Ghaffar Wagdy, director-general of Luxor antiquities and head of the mission from the Egyptian side, confirmed that the team is now focusing on restoration and documentation before the artifacts are displayed at Luxor Museum.

The excavation site, located in the northwestern sector of Karnak Temples, has also revealed massive mudbrick structures believed to have been used as production or storage facilities connected to the temple.

Jeremy Hordan, head of the mission from the French side, noted that further excavation efforts are underway to understand the role these buildings played in the temple’s operation.

This find is part of a broader effort to enhance the Karnak Temples, one of Egypt’s most significant historical sites. With ongoing excavations and conservation projects, the temple complex continues to reveal hidden chapters of history.

The site’s development also includes upgraded visitor pathways, a new lighting system, and the restoration of King Amenhotep I’s shrine.

The Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor is one of ancient Egypt’s most significant religious sites. Expanded over a thousand years, it was primarily dedicated to Amun-Re and the Theban triad.

The complex features towering pylons, chapels, and the iconic Great Hypostyle Hall with massive hieroglyph-covered columns. A center of worship and power, Karnak remains a key archaeological site today, and one of the most visited complexes by tourists in Egypt.

This discovery adds a new piece to Karnak’s long history, revealing more about the craftsmanship and beliefs of ancient Egypt’s late period.