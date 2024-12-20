Antiquities and Tourism Ministry Denies Claims of Mr. Beast Renting the Pyramids

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities issued a statement on Thursday, 19 December, denying claims that the Pyramids of Giza were “rented” to popular YouTuber MrBeast, following viral speculation.

The ministry clarified that MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, obtained a permit to film during non-working hours without disrupting site operations or visitor access.

The statement comes after MrBeast revealed on the Beyond the Records podcast, hosted by American sprinter and Olympic medalist Noah Lyles, that he had exclusive access to the pyramids for 100 hours.

Donaldson stated that his crew was to be given access to all three pyramids of Giza for 100 hours, expressing his excitement to explore the site’s tombs, rooms, and secret corridors.

Following his comments, social media and online news outlets widely speculated about whether MrBeast had rented the Giza Pyramids.

The ministry added that archaeologists accompanied the YouTuber and his crew during filming to guarantee compliance with preservation protocols.

The project, facilitated by the Egypt Film Commission (EFC), aimed to promote Egypt’s cultural tourism.