16 Injured in Tel Aviv after Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile

At least 16 people have suffered minor injuries after a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis landed in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military confirmed that it failed to intercept a ballistic missile launched from Yemen early Saturday. The projectile landed in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, according to Israeli emergency services.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a “hypersonic ballistic missile” named “Palestine 2” that struck its intended “military target” in Jaffa.

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthis, declared in a televised address that the missile hit its target with precision, bypassing Israel’s advanced defense systems.

The Israeli ambulance service reported treating 16 individuals for minor injuries, including shrapnel wounds. Some of the injured were transported to hospitals for further treatment. No fatalities have been reported.

The Houthis framed the attack as retaliation against what they described as Israeli “massacres” in Gaza and “aggression” against Yemen. Saree added that the missile strike was a continuation of Yemen’s solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Palestinian factions praised the missile strike. The Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of Palestinian armed groups, said the attack revealed the “fragility” of Israel’s defense systems. “The strike demonstrates the inability of the Zionist regime to confront Yemeni missiles,” the group stated on Telegram, adding that Yemen’s actions confuse Israeli military strategies and undermine its perceived security dominance.

The missile attack comes days after Israel carried out strikes targeting ports and energy facilities in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen. Israeli officials had warned of further military action against the Yemeni group, citing the Houthis’ repeated missile and drone launches toward Israel.

This latest strike underscores the Houthis’ growing role in regional conflicts. The group has openly aligned itself with Palestinian armed factions, describing its attacks as part of a broader resistance against Israel.