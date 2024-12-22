President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Meets Regional Leaders at D-8 Summit in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi hosted the 11th D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit in the New Administrative Capital.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, was established in 1997 to foster economic growth and development.

​​The D-8 aims to enhance economic cooperation, diversify trade opportunities, and improve member states’ positions within the global economy.

The organization focuses on key sectors such as trade, agriculture, industry, energy, and transportation to foster sustainable development across its member states.

During the summit, Al-Sisi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiani to discuss regional stability and bilateral relations. Egypt discussed efforts to mediate peace in Palestine, including its initiatives for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery.

President Pezeshkian’s visit to Egypt is the first since former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s trip in 2013.

President Al-Sisi also engaged in discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan focusing on boosting trade, increasing investment, and resolving regional crises.

They also discussed Egypt’s efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid and mediate peace in the Gaza Strip as well as the ongoing crisis in Syria, where both nations stressed the need for a unified political resolution to ensure stability and reconciliation.