A Vision for 2025: Al-Sisi Calls for Faith and Unity at Coptic Christmas

In a poignant address during the Coptic Orthodox Christmas Mass, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi shared a message of hope and solidarity, asserting that “2025 will be better than previous years.” The ceremony, held at the Cathedral of Christ’s Nativity in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), brought together faith leaders, government officials, and worshippers.

Al-Sisi acknowledged the challenges of recent years but emphasized the importance of perseverance and collective strength. “Concern may be justified, but it is vital to understand the bigger picture,” he said. His words reflected a deep commitment to fostering unity among Egyptians. “Our love for one another is the strongest shield we have,” he added, underscoring the value of national solidarity.

The president’s address also celebrated the enduring spirit of Egypt’s Christian community. Al-Sisi offered heartfelt praise for Pope Tawadros II, leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church, describing him as a figure of resilience and inspiration.

Pope Tawadros II led the Mass, which commenced at 7 PM, drawing a diverse congregation to the Middle East’s largest cathedral. Located in the NAC, the cathedral’s grandeur and historical significance symbolize Egypt’s commitment to religious harmony and inclusivity.

Earlier, Al-Sisi extended his Christmas greetings through social media, calling the occasion a testament to Egypt’s principles of coexistence. “The shared celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth highlights the nation’s enduring values of tolerance and unity,” he wrote. His message resonated with the broader themes of his leadership: faith, coexistence, and a shared vision for a brighter future.

The celebrations were marked by high-profile visits to the papal headquarters in Cairo’s Abassiya district, where Pope Tawadros II received well-wishers, including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayyeb. The gatherings reflected a spirit of interfaith dialogue and national camaraderie.

The Cathedral of Christ’s Nativity, inaugurated in 2019, is more than just an architectural marvel. Spanning 15 acres and featuring a 60-meter-high tower, it represents a beacon of hope and unity. Its role in hosting significant religious events reinforces its status as a cornerstone of Egypt’s religious landscape.

For Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Christians, who make up 90 percent of the Christian population, the 7 January celebration follows the Julian Calendar. Meanwhile, smaller Christian denominations, including Catholics and Evangelicals, observe Christmas on 25 December.

Since 2003, Coptic Christmas has been recognized as a public holiday, a gesture that underscores the government’s acknowledgment of the community’s cultural and spiritual contributions.