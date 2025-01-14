President Al-Sisi Meets Education Ministers to Discuss Higher Education Reforms

On Monday 13 January, 2025, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ayman Ashour, and Minister of Education and Technical Education Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif to discuss critical advancements in Egypt’s higher education system.

The meeting addressed a 40 percent increase in student enrollment in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digitization, computer science, and technology for the 2024/2025 academic year.

During the discussions, Ashour announced plans to introduce ten new national universities by the 2025/2026 academic year to bring the total number of national universities in Egypt to 30.

Currently, the country has 116 universities, including public, private, and foreign institutions, along with 1,079 faculties.

The expansion discussed aims to accommodate the growing number of students and enhance the quality of education available according to the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.

Another major focus of the meeting was the internationalization of Egyptian education. The government plans to open branches of Egyptian universities abroad in collaboration with the private sector.

This plan hopes to export educational services without imposing extra costs on the state.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of equipping these university branches to meet international standards. He then highlighted the need for faculties to offer scientific and practical disciplines related to technology, AI, digitization, and engineering.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the forthcoming transition to the new Egyptian Baccalaureate Certificate, which will replace the existing Thanaweya Amma system.

The transition will create a more streamlined and effective assessment process for high school students as per the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.

The President finally underscored the necessity of transforming scientific research outputs into economically viable products to bolster the national economy.

Moreover, the government is seeking to boost innovation and entrepreneurship to link research with Egypt’s societal needs.