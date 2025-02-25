Egypt Invites Syria’s Al-Sharaa to Arab League Summit on Gaza

Egypt has invited Syrian interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to attend an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on 4 March to discuss developments in the Palestinian cause, according to the Syrian presidency.

The summit, called by Egypt at Palestine’s request, aims to form a unified Arab stance in response to US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to “take control” of Gaza and relocate its population to neighboring countries.

Al-Sharaa’s participation marks the first time he represents Syria at an Arab League meeting since taking office in January, 2025.

His invitation follows a congratulatory message from President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi in January after Al-Sharaa was appointed to lead Syria’s transitional period.

The Cairo summit is expected to address Egypt’s proposed reconstruction plan for Gaza, which aims to rebuild the strip without displacing its residents.

The meeting follows a recent meeting in Riyadh, where Arab leaders, including Al-Sisi, reaffirmed their rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians.

Trump’s proposal has been widely condemned by Arab nations, the United Nations, and international human rights organizations, with leaders warning that any attempt to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land threatens regional stability and undermines their national rights.