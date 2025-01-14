Rambo’s Story: A Window into Animal Dignity and Suffering in Egypt

In Egypt, to offend or insult someone, a single word is enough: hayawan (animal). Calling someone an animal implies that the person lacks reason, intelligence, and, above all, lacks dignity.

This is not the only example of how animals are degraded in language; many other terms, like homar (donkey) or kalb (dog), are also used to insult others. It is hard to pinpoint exactly when or how language became so deeply tied to the degradation of animals, but at its core lies a worldview that treats animals as property, coupled that humans have souls and intellect, while animals do not.

But the reality is that many animals suffer, so why, then, do we not extend them ethical consideration? This is the central question posed by the recently released Egyptian film Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (2024), which premiered in Egyptian cinemas on January 1, 2025. At the heart of the film’s message is the idea that justice should not depend on an animal’s ability to reason, or any other ability, but rather on its capacity to suffer.

Just as justice is not withheld from humans who are elderly, disabled, or unable to speak or reason, animals, too, should be protected and defended from injustice. In the absence of comprehensive animal welfare legislation in Egypt, the film suggests that animals, too, deserve justice, and that no form of injustice should go unaddressed.

Written by Mohamed Al-Husseini and Khaled Mansour, the film’s plot revolves around a straightforward yet powerful story: rescuing Rambo, a dog, from the cruelty of those who seek to harm him and standing up against the injustice he faces. While this may seem like an unconventional story rarely explored in Egyptian cinema, it’s actually based on a real incident from 2015 that sparked widespread outrage across Egypt.

In the Shubra Al-Kheima district of Cairo, a neighborhood dog was tortured by three men, and the whole act was recorded on video. While the men were later arrested, what intrigued Mansour about the incident was that the dog’s owner stood by, offering no protection for the dog, even as the dog tried to defend him. In contrast, Rambo’s story flips the narrative, portraying an owner — played by Hassan (Essam Omar) — who fights for his dog’s justice, never abandoning him and standing by him until the very end.

At first glance, the story might seem too unrealistic, especially in a world rife with injustices faced by people at every turn, so how could we possibly extend that responsibility to animals? But that’s precisely the power of the film: it challenges us to believe that no injustice, no matter how small, should go unchecked or ignored. Even in a world that feels unfair in every direction, we’re reminded that we must not lose our drive to fight for justice, for any creature, even when we ourselves are caught in the struggle for it.

As Hassan sets out on his quest to find a safer, better place for his dog, Rambo, he unknowingly begins to reconnect with his own self. Along the way, he starts to confront the deep wounds and unresolved traumas from his past, especially the pain of his father’s abandonment.

What begins as a fight for justice for his dog transforms into a personal journey of healing. With each step he takes to help Rambo, he inches closer to reconciling with his own past, finding peace amidst the struggles he’s carried for so long.

Sometimes, the film might feel slow or too long, with a simple plot and some scenes that seem empty or uneventful. However, this actually helps the viewer focus more on the story from the dog’s perspective, where the dog’s world is mainly about his owner, and he experiences life through them, without all the distractions of everyday events.

The beauty of the film lies in its simple plot, which mirrors the simplicity of classic stories like The Little Prince (1943). Like the film, the book’s story is about one simple emotion: caring for and nurturing another living being, no matter how small or unimportant it may seem to others. This idea is captured in the quote in The Little Prince (1943): “You become responsible for what you’ve tamed. You’re responsible for your rose.”

When we care for something, even if it’s just one small thing, we take on the responsibility for it. This idea, which is beautifully expressed in The Little Prince, is also reflected in the film. It’s not just about how Hassan feels responsible for his dog, but also about how in all relationships, especially human ones, we must feel accountable and responsible for those we care for — like a father to a child.

Throughout his journey with Rambo, Hassan discovers that the most important things are often invisible—specifically, the emotions of care and love for another being. Through these feelings and the responsibility that comes with them, he begins to truly understand their power. What might seem intangible, like the bond he shares with his dog, becomes a source of healing, helping him face his own struggles with newfound strength.

The deep sense of responsibility that he feels for Rambo strengthens him to confront the many abuses and injustices in society, as the film follows his journey as he navigates the spectrum of animal abuse—from personal acts of cruelty to systemic exploitation, where abuse is driven by profit, such as animal gambling and trafficking. Yet, amid these harsh realities, it is the love and care he feels for Rambo that truly strengthens him, giving him the strength to endure and fight back.

At the end of the film, we’re left wondering: who or what do we care about, and are we really taking responsibility for them? No injustice should be overlooked, and offering safety and care to even one living being can be very powerful. Because in the end, when Hassan gave Rambo a safe place, he also found something else—an inner strength, a kind of haven that might not be obvious at first, but is equally important.