In a historic move for the Egyptian player, Omar Marmoush has joined Manchester City on Thursday 23 January from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marmoush became the first ever Egyptian player to don the Sky Blue jersey. With a transfer fee finalized for EUR 75 million (EGP 3 billion).

According to reports, Marmoush has been a standout performer in Germany, netting 15 goals this season. This performance placed him second in the Bundesliga scoring charts, just behind Harry Kane.

His contributions have been pivotal in helping Eintracht Frankfurt climb to third in the league. The 25-year-old forward has showcased his scoring prowess and has also been instrumental in creating opportunities by tallying 14 assists across all competitions.

Reflecting on his move, Marmoush expressed to Manchester City his immense pride in being the first Egyptian to join Manchester City, stating, “Representing my country at a big club like this was something I always dreamed of.”

His journey started from the youth academy of Wadi Degla in Cairo. Inspired by Mo Salah, Marmoush made history to become part of Europe’s top premier clubs is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

As per the club’s reports, Marmoush’s transition to Manchester City comes at a crucial time for the Premier League champions, who have been seeking depth in their attacking lineup following the departure of Julian Alvarez.

With his talent, Marmoush is expected to slot into various positions within the front line, offering valuable support to top scorer Erling Haaland.

The Egyptian striker’s market value soared from EUR 22 million (EGP 1 billion) to EUR 60 million (EGP 3 billion) within a season.

Having initially joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer from Wolfsburg, he quickly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most formidable attackers. This season alone, he has scored a goal every 97 minutes.

With the backing of general manager Pep Guardiola and a top-tier team, Marmoush is poised to make a significant impact at the Etihad Stadium.