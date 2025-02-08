Arsène Wenger Launches FIFA Talent Development Project in Egypt’s ‘Fertile Environment’

Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, launched a FIFA-backed talent development project in Cairo on Friday, 7 February 2025.

Wenger, a French football manager and former player, is renowned for his transformative tenure at Arsenal Football Club, where he managed from 1996 to 2018. He led the club to multiple Premier League titles, including the famous ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04, where Arsenal went unbeaten. His innovative approaches to training, nutrition, and scouting have left a lasting impact on English football.

During his visit to the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) headquarters, Wenger expressed optimism about Egypt’s football ecosystem.

“We want to develop football at the top level, to the top level, everywhere, and here is one of these places in the world, where you have passion, many young people in the country, and huge technical qualities, and that’s why I believe we can do a great job together,” Wenger stated during a press conference at the EFA.

Egypt has long been a dominant force in African football, with its national team—commonly known as the Pharaohs—winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) a record seven times. However, despite its achievements, consistent youth development and international competitiveness remain key challenges.

The visit follows a workshop held by FIFA officials for EFA academy staff, focusing on talent identification and youth training methodologies. The initiative aims to provide long-term support for player development, coaching education, and national team improvement.

The EFA has described the FIFA project as a key step in its strategy to elevate Egyptian football standards and strengthen ties with global football authorities.