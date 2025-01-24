Egypt Launches “My Friends” Campaign to Reduce Violence Among Schoolchildren

In a move to address the growing concern over violence among school-age children, the Ministry of Social Solidarity has launched a nationwide initiative titled “My Friends” campaign, according to a statement released on Thursday, 24 January.

The campaign, which is a collaboration between several organizations, including the Ministry of Education, the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, the Egyptian Red Crescent, and the Missing Children Initiative, aims to reduce violence and raise awareness about mental health among children aged six to 18.

It aims to train teachers, parents, and community leaders on how to identify and address violent behavior early, while providing tools to help create supportive environments for children, and to highlight the negative effects of violence on children’s mental health.

One of the key elements of the campaign is the use of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to monitor and track violent behaviors. The Egyptian Red Crescent also plays a vital role in providing psychological support and spreading awareness through its volunteer network.

Interactive workshops and activities will also be held to teach children emotional intelligence and conflict resolution skills. At the same time, teachers and school administrators will receive training on managing and preventing violent incidents.

Alongside these efforts, a media campaign will showcase success stories to encourage positive behavior changes and highlight the importance of mental health awareness. The initiative also seeks to improve the overall educational environment, reduce violence, and foster better understanding and cooperation between students, teachers, and parents.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity, in partnership with others, invites all government, private, educational, and sports organizations to join the campaign. Registration is open via an online platform.

The campaign responds to the growing number of bullying and violence incidents among youth in Egypt, particularly following the recent case at Capital International School that sparked nationwide outrage.

A video shared on social media last week showed three high school girls attacking a younger sixth-grader in the schoolyard, while bystanders filmed the assault. The attack left the younger student with a fractured nose and multiple head injuries. In response, Minister Abdel-Latif announced that the students involved will be prohibited from re-enrolling in school until next year.

Another incident occurred in early January, when a young student from Notre Dame Sion tragically passed away. Public reaction suggested she had been a victim of bullying, though the school issued a statement denying the allegations.

Bullying, in all its forms—physical, emotional, verbal, and online—remains a widespread issue in schools. In 2018, UNICEF reported that 70 percent of Egyptian children aged 13-15 had experienced bullying, leading to Egypt’s approval of draft amendments aimed at criminalizing such behavior.