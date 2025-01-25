Egypt Donates One Million Books to Promote Cultural Awareness

Cairo’s 56th International Book Fair, scheduled to run from 23 January to 5 February, is the grounds for the launch of Egypt’s Ministry of Culture’s new initiative, “One Million Books.”

Through the “One Million Books” initiative, the Ministry of Culture aims to donate books to Egyptians of all ages across schools, universities, and youth centers, covering a wide range of subjects, including history, science, and art to enhance cultural and intellectual awareness among Egyptians.

“This initiative is part of our vision to enhance Egypt’s soft power and build future generations equipped to face present and future challenges,” the Minister of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hano stated, during a press conference organized by the Egyptian General Book Authority at the Egyptian Opera House.

He emphasized that the initiative marks an important stride in spreading knowledge and enriching Egyptian society with diverse cultural and intellectual offerings.

The books will be handed out at the Cairo International Book Fair, one of the largest in the Middle East, established in 1969, with the first phase of books being distributed after sorting and organizing the collections.

The initiative saw the involvement of various publishing bodies, such as the General Authority for Cultural Palaces, the National Center for Translation, the Cultural Development Fund, the National Library and Archives, the General Egyptian Book Organization, and the Supreme Council of Culture.

During the conference, under the patronage of Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Minister Hano announced that the cultural program features more than 600 activities, 1,345 publishing houses, and 6,150 exhibitors of literary and intellectual works participating.

Eighty countries will participate in the fair this year, with 10 making their debut appearance and two honorary guests, Romania and Qatar.

This year’s edition of the International Book Fair, Oman is the Guest of Honor. The Fair’s Person of the Year is the renowned Egyptian scientist and author, Ahmed Mostagir, while Fatma Al-Maadoul, a writer, has been named the Person of the Year for the Children’s Book Fair.

This year’s fair will take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. Its slogan is, “Read… In the Beginning, It Was the Word,” encouraging everyone to make reading, which enriches and empowers individuals, a daily habit, laying the foundation for any cultural or civilizational progress.

Tickets to the book fair, priced at EGP 5 (US Cents 9.93), can be reserved through the fair’s online platform or bought at the booth located near the main entrance.