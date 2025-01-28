Al-Azhar Rejects Plans to Displace Palestinians from Their Lands

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif issued a strong rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their lands.

In the statement, released on Monday, 27 January, Al-Azhar, the world’s biggest Islamic Sunni institution, noted that such attempts are “desperate efforts to enable Israel to seize Palestinian territories and resources.”

The institution reaffirmed that Gaza is Palestinian land and stated it will remain so “by God’s will until the end of time.”

The statement follows remarks by the U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed relocating Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan during a recent press briefing on Sunday, 26 January.

Trump also indicated plans to discuss similar proposals with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

In response, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected any form of Palestinian displacement, whether temporary or long-term.

The ministry stated that such actions would violate the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people on Sunday 26 January.

Al-Azhar criticized the ongoing violence and atrocities committed against Palestinians, referring to over 15 months of unprecedented crimes in the region.

It condemned the occupying forces and their supporters for their role in perpetuating violence and falsifying history to justify their actions.

The statement concluded with a call for Palestinians to remain steadfast in their struggle, stressing that their cause is one of global justice and honor, while also expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Al-Azhar has consistently opposed the displacement of Palestinians as they have faced injustices since the early 20th century.

The institution’s leaders, from Muhammad Mustafa Al-Maraghi in the late 1920s to current Grand Imam Ahmad At-Tayyeb, have condemned foreign support for Zionist actions and called for solidarity with the Palestinian people.

It has described the Palestinian cause as a humanitarian issue, urging the international community to recognize the rights of Palestinians and to resist the ongoing violence and oppression.