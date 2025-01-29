Egypt Targets 30 Million Tourists by 2030

Egypt is aiming to attract 30 million tourists by 2030, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced during a press conference on Tuesday, 28 January.

The country recorded 15.7 million tourist arrivals in 2024. Despite regional challenges, such as the Gaza conflict, which affected inbound tourism, officials believe the number could have reached 18 million.

Madbouly expressed optimism about achieving this target in 2025, particularly with the highly anticipated official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected to draw millions of visitors.

To support this goal, the government is expanding hotel capacity and enhancing tourism infrastructure, ensuring an increase in accommodation options each year.

Chairman of the General Federation of Tourism Chambers Hossam El-Shaer reaffirmed, in December 2024, Egypt’s commitment to this target number, stating that achieving this goal requires a joint plan involving all relevant ministries and authorities.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve roads that serve key tourist destinations, including the Abu Simbel road, the Hurghada-Luxor road, and the western road of Luxor and Aswan, to better connect Egypt’s major tourism hubs.

El-Shaer also emphasized the potential of yacht tourism and the necessity of increasing hotel capacity.

Egypt’s tourism sector has steadily recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the country welcomed over 13 million tourists, but numbers dropped to 3.7 million in 2020 due to global travel restrictions.

The industry has since rebounded, with 8 million visitors in 2021, 11.7 million in 2022, 14.9 million in 2023, and 15.7 million visitors in 2024.

According to the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Egypt’s tourism sector is currently growing at an annual rate of 8.2 percent, driven by longer visitor stays and increased spending.

Officials remain confident that continued investment in hospitality and cultural heritage sites will help achieve the ambitious 2030 goal.