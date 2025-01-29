Egypt’s Film Industry Drops Sharply Amid Financial and Social Instability

Egypt stood as a powerhouse in Arab cinema in the 1980s, producing over 100 films annually, and becoming the cultural center of the region’s film industry.

It was the birthplace of legendary actors and actresses like Omar Sharif, Faten Hamama, Ismail Yassine, Soad Hosny, and Roshdy Abaza, whose performances captivated audiences across the Arab world.

The Egyptian film industry, which emerged in the early 1930s and quickly captivated audiences across the Arab world, flourished until the mid-1990s. At its peak, it produced around 120 films annually and featured iconic actors such as Kamal El Shennawy and Shadia.

By the early 2000s, with the widespread usage of the internet and the introduction of film piracy, the industry had reached a historic low, with only six films produced that year. After a modest resurgence in 2010, when annual production reached approximately 30 films, the film industry has remained precarious.

By 2020, Egypt’s film production had declined sharply, with just 15 to 20 films annually released. Following that, the pandemic caused a sharp drop in production, it also presented an opportunity for recovery, as audiences returned to cinemas eager for post-lockdown experiences.

Yet, this revival failed to yield a notable surge in output, as filmmaking revenue in 2021 marked EGP 6.52 million, with only 36 films produced. In 2023, filmmaking revenue had increased, reaching EGP 19.99 million (USD) and the next year, in 2024, decreased to EGP 19.33 million (USD).

A complex question unraveled

Egypt’s film production has declined due to a mix of social, economic, and political factors. The drop has been attributed to factors such as competition from television dramas, shifting audience tastes, and the rise of film piracy.

The widespread piracy of films via satellite channels and online platforms has affected revenue streams for producers. Unauthorized broadcasts of many films have compounded the financial challenges faced by film projects, threatening their economic viability.

“At present, there are only a few funds for Egyptian filmmakers. It’s not very efficient to produce films by securing funding in the MENA region. Even if you manage to get funds from international bodies, it will not cover the entire cost of the production. In the end, financing film productions becomes difficult,” Egyptian filmmaker, Sherif El Bendary, stated.

Additionally, the instability of the Egyptian economy, marked by inflation reaching 33.6 percent in 2023 up from 7 percent in 2019, has also contributed to a decline in investment in film production.

With low investments, producers frequently turn to low-budget films as a strategy to minimize financial risks, which often undermines both the quality and artistic ambition of the productions.

Heavy censorship further stifles production and creative expression, posing challenges for filmmakers to tackle contemporary issues or portray certain characters without obtaining special permissions. As a result, films have become more homogenized, often failing to connect with audiences.

According to El Bendary, the political climate in Egypt has had a significant impact on censorship, making it more difficult for filmmakers to address certain topics.

“For instance, it’s not easy to have a policeman in a scene. You have to have a special authorization to show police, whether in a good light or not,” he said.

In search of a solution

Experts are calling for a revitalization of the industry through improved support from the government and a focus on quality storytelling.

There is also a consensus on the need to address issues of censorship and piracy, along with increasing economic investment to tackle one of the biggest challenges filmmakers face: securing funding.

Filmmakers are often required to finance their own projects. With rising labor and technology costs, along with the demands of a star-driven industry, securing adequate financial backing is crucial to cover production expenses.

Additionally, experts urge the government to reconsider the state of the cinema sector, which used to house numerous studios, editing facilities, and thriving directors and producers vied for prominence.

Once a dominant force in Arab cinema, with the proper financial backing and creative vision, Egypt has the potential to revive its film industry and regain its former prominence