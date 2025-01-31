Trump Insists Egypt and Jordan Will Take Displaced Palestinians

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday, 30 January, that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Palestinians from Gaza, despite both nations firmly rejecting the proposal.

“They will do it,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office when asked about Egypt and Jordan’s refusal, adding, “We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it.”

His comments come a day after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II publicly dismissed any plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on 19 January, Trump had proposed a plan to “clean out” Gaza and relocate its residents to “safer” locations, including Egypt and Jordan.

He described the besieged Palestinian territory as a “demolition site” after 15 months of war.

Egypt has repeatedly stated that the forced displacement of Palestinians is a “red line” and a violation of international law.

On 26 January, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its rejection of any attempts to relocate Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula, warning that such actions would destabilize the region and prolong the conflict.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also reaffirmed his country’s firm rejection of any displacement of Palestinians from the occupied territories.

Following a meeting in Amman with UN envoy Sigrid Kaag, Safadi reiterated Jordan’s position, stating, “The solution to the Palestinian issue is in Palestine, and Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians.”

Since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, Egypt and Jordan have repeatedly warned against any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.