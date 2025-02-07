ICC Condemns US Sanctions, Calls for International Support

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on its officials, calling it an attempt to undermine its judicial work.

In a statement issued on Friday 7 February, the ICC denounced the move and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering justice, urging its 125 member states and the international community to stand against efforts to weaken the court.

The US sanctions came after the ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

In response, Trump signed an executive order imposing financial and visa restrictions on individuals assisting ICC investigations into US citizens or allies, arguing that the court’s actions threaten US sovereignty and security.

The White House described the ICC’s actions as a “dangerous precedent” that undermines US interests.

Furthermore, the sanctions were announced while Netanyahu was visiting Washington, emphasizing US support for Israel.

This move has, in turn, drawn widespread criticism from the United Nations, European leaders, and human rights groups.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on X that the ICC “must be able to freely pursue the fight against global impunity,” reaffirming Europe’s commitment to international justice.

The ICC has faced US opposition before. During Trump’s first term, his administration sanctioned ICC officials investigating alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.

Those sanctions were later lifted by President Joe Biden’s administration.

As tensions rise over the court’s latest rulings, the ICC’s call for international backing signals its determination to continue its judicial work despite mounting political pressure.