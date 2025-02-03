Israeli Military Operations in Jenin Lead to Destruction with at Least 25 Palestinians Killed

On Sunday, 2 February, the Israeli military conducted a series of demolitions in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, reportedly leveling around 20 buildings.

This operation, which has been underway for nearly two weeks, aims to target Palestinian militant fighters and seize weapons stockpiles, according to Reuters.

Footage from the scene captured simultaneous explosions that sent thick clouds of smoke into the air over the densely populated area.

The Israeli military claimed that 23 structures were “dismantled” during the operation after the discovery of explosives laboratories, weapons, and observation posts.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the Israeli actions and described the demolitions as a “brutal scene” and urged international intervention.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the United States to end Israel’s military operations and requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address what he termed ongoing Israeli aggression.

The humanitarian situation in Jenin has deteriorated sharply, with the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees reporting that nearly all of the camp’s 20,000 residents have been displaced over the past two months.

In the wake of the demolitions, Hamas has called for an “escalation in the resistance” against Israel, further complicating the already tense situation.

Since the operation began, at least 25 Palestinians have been killed, including a mix of armed group members and civilians, such as a two-year-old girl and a 73-year-old man.

In contrast, the Israeli military reports the deaths of at least 35 militants and the detention of over 100 individuals identified as wanted.

The ceasefire currently in place is specifically with Hamas in Gaza. However, Jenin is located in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority holds governance.

In Jenin, the situation is predominantly influenced by Islamic Jihad and other militant groups, which operate independently and often engage in confrontations with Israeli forces.

Jenin holds significant importance as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, particularly in the context of its historical struggles against Israeli military operations.

Established to house refugees from the 1948 Nakba, the Jenin refugee camp became a vibrant center for armed groups like Fatah and Islamic Jihad. Following the devastating Israeli assault in 2002, which left a lasting impact on the area, Jenin has emerged as a hub of resilience according to Al Jazeera.